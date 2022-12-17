Man dies in flat fire in Jersey
A man has died in a flat fire in St Helier, police have confirmed.
Jersey police and the fire and rescue service attended reports of a fire at Brighton Close in St Helier at about 08:30 GMT.
States of Jersey Police confirmed a man in his 60s had died and his family had been notified. Some neighbours were evacuated but have since returned.
The force said the cause of the fire would be investigated, but it was "not thought to be suspicious".
