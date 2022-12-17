Support sign for those in mental health crisis in Jersey
People entering the Emergency Department can now indicate they are experiencing a mental health crisis without having to explain it out loud.
They can do so by pointing to a sign on the front desk arranged by charity Youthful Minds.
It is hoped the move will allow a greater degree of confidentiality for those with mental health concerns.
Lead ED nurse at Jersey Hospital Valter Fernandes said it was a "very elegant solution".
He said it allowed people "to feel comfortable and explore their feelings, explain why they are in a mental health crisis, what sort of level of support they require - without fearing coming into the department and disclosing that".
Izzy Kelly, from Youthful Minds, said: "It is brilliant we have been able to implement this and it is there and it is being used.
"It is great to hear feedback that it has been helping people."
The sign is translated into different languages and the reception staff have been trained to help when people point to it.
