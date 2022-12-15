Ninth death confirmed in Jersey explosion
- Published
A ninth person has been confirmed dead following an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said.
Jersey Police believe there are no more residents that remain unaccounted for.
The names of nine people have been released, but formal identification has not yet taken place.
The three-storey Haut du Mont residential block on Pier Road, in St Helier, collapsed on Saturday at about 04:00 GMT.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.