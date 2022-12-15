Ninth death confirmed in Jersey explosion
- Published
A ninth person has been confirmed dead following an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said.
Jersey Police believe there are no more residents that remain unaccounted for.
The names of nine people have been released, but formal identification has not yet taken place.
The three-storey Haut du Mont residential block on Pier Road, in St Helier, collapsed on Saturday at about 04:00 GMT.
Police previously released the following names of people missing and feared dead: Ken Ralph, 72, Jane Ralph, 71, Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond Brown, 71, Romeu de Almeida, 67, Louise de Almeida, 64, Derek Ellis, 61, Sylvia Ellis, 73, and Billy Marsden, 63.
Jersey's Chief of Police Robin Smith said: "The search operation will continue until the site has been fully cleared."
Mr Smith said the families had been made aware ahead of the announcement and were being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
He added: "The thoughts of all of us at States of Jersey Police are with everyone affected, in particular those who lost loved ones in what has been a tragic incident for our island and our community."
An investigation into circumstances surrounding the explosion is being led by the head of Jersey's CID, with the help of national experts.
The fire service confirmed it attended the flats just after 20:30 on Friday after the smell of gas was reported.
Chief Fire Officer Paul Brown said firefighters handed the scene over to Island Energy at 21:01.
He said independent investigators would be appointed for a process that "will be complex and long".
Ian Gallichan, chief executive of Andium Homes which is responsible for the building, said: "There was a redundant Island Energy supply at Haut du Mont but as Island Energy have confirmed, no gas was being consumed on site either by us or our residents."
He said the company asked for the redundant supply to be disconnected from the mains network in September.
Island Energy said in a statement: "We can confirm that, in line with Andium's statement, there was a redundant Island Energy supply at Haut du Mont but there was no gas being consumed by either Andium or their residents.
"Outside of this, we are unable to comment on any details regarding works carried out on the property last week as this is part of an investigation and, as such, it would be inappropriate to discuss any information at this time."
The explosion happened two days after another tragedy in Jersey when a fishing boat collided with a freight ferry and sank off the coast, with three people missing.
Two bodies have been recovered from the wreck of the L'Ecume ll fishing boat.
A vigil was held on Wednesday and people have been leaving flowers and signing books of condolence.
