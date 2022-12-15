L'Ecume ll: Two bodies brought to shore
Two bodies from the wreck of the fishing boat L'Ecume ll have been brought back to shore.Skipper Michael Michieli and crewmen Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat have been missing since the trawler sunk off the north west coast of Jersey a week ago, in a collision with a Condor freighter.
A search vessel brought the two bodies back to St Helier Harbour on Wednesday night, after they were found earlier in the day.
They have not yet been identified.
A search and recovery operation is ongoing, with specialist equipment being used to inspect the vessel.
