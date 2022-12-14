Jersey explosion death toll rises to eight
- Published
An eighth person has been confirmed dead following an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey, police said.
Officers believe there is still one resident unaccounted for from the blast on Saturday morning.
The fatalities have not yet been formally identified but the names of nine people have been released.
The police said the families of those involved have been kept informed of developments.
Search and recovery teams are continuing to work at the site of the Haut du Mont residential block on Pier Road in St Helier.
The three-storey building collapsed on Saturday at about 04:00 GMT.
Police released the following names: Ken Ralph, 72, Jane Ralph, 71, Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond Brown, 71, Romeu de Almeida, 67, Louise de Almeida, 64, Derek Ellis, 61, Sylvia Ellis, 73, and Billy Marsden, 63.
They said the Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) process must be "carefully considered and managed in a dignified and compassionate way" before formal identification can happen.
The Viscount of Jersey's Office has confirmed inquests will only be opened once the DVI process has been fully completed.
The explosion happened two days after another tragedy in Jersey, when a fishing boat collided with a freight ferry and sank off the coast, with three people missing.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.