Jersey explosion death toll rises to eight
- Published
One further fatality has been confirmed at the site of an explosion in Jersey taking the total to eight, police said.
Jersey Police believe there is still one resident unaccounted for from the blast at a block of flats on Saturday.
The names of seven people known to be missing and feared dead have been released, but the fatalities have not yet been formally identified.
The police said the families of those involved have been kept informed of developments.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.