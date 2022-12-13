Two bodies found near sunken fishing boat in Jersey
Two bodies have been found near a fishing boat which sank off the coast of Jersey, police have confirmed.
Skipper Michael Michieli and crewmen Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat were onboard the L'Ecume II when it collided with a freight ferry on Thursday.
A search and recovery operation is ongoing, with specialist equipment being used to inspect the vessel.
The fishing trawler collided with the Commodore Goodwill at about 05:30 GMT and sank in about 131ft (40m) of water.
A large offshore support vessel was commissioned by the Ports of Jersey to survey the site, which is expected to continue until Monday.
Police have not confirmed which of the three men have been found.
An investigation, led by Maritime Standards with support from police, is ongoing into the incident.
