Jersey: Vigil for victims of two tragedies
- Published
People in Jersey will attend a vigil to pay respect to victims of two fatal tragedies which took place within two days of each other.
Seven people have been confirmed dead after an explosion that destroyed a block of flats on Saturday in St Helier, with another two feared dead.
Three fishermen were missing after their vessel crashed on Thursday.
The event at Town Church in St Helier will begin at 18:00 (GMT) and will be streamed live online.
The church has been open for people to light candles for the victims since Saturday evening. It will close at 15:00 on Wednesday for vigil preparations.
Police have named the nine people feared dead after the Haut du Mont explosion on Monday.
They are Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond Brown, 71, Romeu de Almeida, 67, Louise de Almeida, 64, Derek Ellis, 61, Sylvia Ellis, 73, Ken Ralph, 72, Jane Ralph, 71, and Billy Marsden, 63.
A recovery operation is continuing at the site on Pier Road and police have said they do not expect to find survivors.
Gas supplier Island Energy confirmed on Monday the flats had not been on the island's gas network and they believed the blast was "an isolated incident".
Skipper of L'Ecume II, Michael Michieli and crewmen Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat were involved in a crash with the Commodore Goodwill ferry on Thursday.
Two bodies were found in the search for the missing men on Tuesday.
Islanders have been paying respects to those involved in both incidents by leaving floral tributes on the steps of Ordnance Yard and at Victoria Pier.
Books of condolence are also available at parish and public halls.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.