Two more deaths confirmed in Jersey explosion
Two more deaths have been confirmed at the site of an explosion in Jersey, which takes the total number to seven, police have said.
Jersey's Chief of Police said there were still two residents that remain unaccounted for.
Formal identification has not yet taken place.
The explosion happened at the three-storey Haut du Mont residential block on Pier Road, St Helier, on Saturday at about 04:00 GMT.
Families of the victims are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
