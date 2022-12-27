Postal rates in Jersey change from January
Jersey Post will change its postal rates from 1 January.
The changes will see a below inflation rise in the cost of local letters and some post continue to be subsidised, the service said.
Jersey Post added the price changes reflected "cost pressures" it faced which included a reduction in outbound mail, increased operating costs and need for continued investment.
It said a "significant challenge" was the high cost of the mail plane.
Jersey Post said it had seen a 13% decline in outbound mail traffic so far this year, which was steeper than predicted and the downward trend was expected to increase in 2023.
The new stamp prices are:
- Local Letter (100g) - 60p
- UK, Isle of Man and other Channel Islands Letter (100g) - 98p
- European letter (100g) - £1.85
- Rest of World letter (100g) - £2.55
Niall McClure, managing director for postal and logistics, said: "Due to the current economic climate, the postal sector as a whole is experiencing a number of challenges, some of which have already been highlighted above.
"One significant challenge for us in Jersey is the high cost of the mail plane.
"Using the plane allows for next day delivery for certain postal products to and from the UK.
"However, to operate the mail plane costs approximately £1.23 per item in conveyance charges.
"Historically, we have subsidised the cost of sending mail by air.
"Where we can, we have tried to minimise the costs next year to the end customer.
"For one of our most popular routes, the 100g letter to the UK, we are absorbing some of the cost by only charging 98p.
"In addition, we have held the local 2023 price changes in line with June's RPI which was 7.9%. The latest RPI figure as of September is 10.4%."
There are no price changes to Jersey Post's premium postage services and business customers.
