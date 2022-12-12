Islanders in shock after two tragic events in Jersey
Many islanders say they have never experienced anything like this in their lifetime.
The overwhelming sense of shock after two tragic events took place in Jersey within a matter of days.
Three fishermen remain lost at sea after their vessel collided with a Condor ferry on Thursday, and five people were confirmed dead after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey took place early on Saturday.
Although the streets in St Helier were busy with shoppers and those heading to work, people remained sombre and quiet on Monday's wet and cloudy morning.
With four people still missing, the pain of the loss of life can be felt across the whole community.
When speaking to those in the main town, there was a universal response to the events - that of "shock".
Associate Rector at the Town church James Porter said there had been a steady flow of islanders "trying to come to terms with two tragedies in close succession".
"We've been opened just for people to come to find some space, to be able to pause, to be able to reflect, to go to pray to hold those in their thoughts and prayers who've been affected by these tragedies, and it's been great to be able to have a space that's used by the community where they can come and do that," he said.
Manager of Headway Jez Strickland said although the island had gone through tragedy, people had come together to help.
He said: "It was quite shocking really to be honest, first we've had the guys go down on the L'Ecume II [vessel] and two days later the explosion, it's quite numbing, quite shocking, but also extremely reassuring that islanders just get together and help, I mean there's something very special about this island and its people."
Mr Strickland said the charity were collecting winter clothing after people displaced by the explosion got in contact.
"As you can imagine, everybody's lost their entire wardrobe, I know people have been helping and donating, we're co-ordinating lots of winter clothing into various sizes and also men's clothes and women's clothes," he said.
'Horrific tragedy'
Islander Alex Howard said he had never seen something like this in his lifetime.
He said: "Nothing like this happens really, so when people were woken in the middle of the night and the news was announced it came as a total shock to the island.
"I think I speak for the whole island when I say that everyone's thoughts and prayers are with all that were involved in this horrific tragedy."
Friends Fiona Le Feuvre and Vivien Hornsey were reflecting on the news over a hot drink at the Salvation Army, saying their "hearts go out to all the families involved".
Ms Le Feuvre said "it's always worse at this time of year, but everybody always comes together in Jersey".
Ms Hornsey heard the blast: "I was shocked, I mean I heard the blast at four and I thought, 'Oh you know, what's gone on here?' thinking it was like a plane or something and then when I heard the news in the morning it was just devastating to hear what's happened when you hear what's been going on."
General manager at CRY charity shop Jane Orchin she was "shocked" by the news: "It's not something that usually happens in a small place like Jersey, so I think everybody has been upset and wanting to do what they can to help.
Officer at the Salvation Army Richard Nunn said it was "here to help in anyway we can".
"I think, like so many people, just left really sad, really struggling to imagine how hard it must be for people that are directly affected, those people who are worried about love loved ones, those people who are displaced, people who are just anxious because they don't know where they're going to be sleeping tonight," he said.
Mr Nunn said the cafe was always open to those "as a place of safety".
"I can't even imagine what that feels like, but our hearts go out to them and they will be very much in my prayers, we're here if we can do anything," he said.
