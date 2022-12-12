Jersey explosion: Seven victims named by police
Seven of the nine people believed to have been killed in an explosion that destroyed a block of flats in Jersey have been identified by police.
They are Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond Brown, 71, Romeu de Almeida, 67 and Louise de Almeida, 64, Derek Ellis, 61, Sylvia Ellis, 73, and Billy Marsden, 63.
Jersey police said the families of the seven had agreed to the release.
It said the other missing islanders would be named at a later date.
Earlier, Jersey police said four people were still missing and at least five people were known to have died. They warned they did not expect to find survivors.
The explosion happened at the three-storey Haut du Mont residential block on Pier Road, St Helier, on Saturday at about 04:00 GMT.
It came just two days after three local fishermen went missing after a crash between their fishing boat and a ferry.