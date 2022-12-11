Five confirmed dead in Jersey explosion
Five people are now confirmed dead in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey, with four residents still unaccounted for, say police.
States of Jersey Police said the operation at St Helier continued as a search and recovery effort.
"The number of islanders confirmed to have been killed in the blast is now five," Chief of Police Robin Smith said.
He added there were still a number of residents unaccounted for.
Mr Smith described earlier how there had been a "meticulous and painstaking search of the debris following the explosion, to start carefully identifying bodies when and if we find them".
He told a press conference: "That will take time. We are not going to be here for days we are likely to be here for weeks."