Bailiff of Jersey's appeal after flats blast and trawler sinking
- Published
An appeal has been set up to provide support for those affected by two tragedies in Jersey.
It comes after three people were confirmed dead with more bodies expected to be found after explosion in a block of flats, in St Helier.
And, three fishermen who were involved in a maritime collision with a freight vessel are still missing after their fishing boat sank on Thursday.
The Bailiff's Island Appeal aims to help people affected by both events.
The civic head has also requested flags to be flown at half-mast on Monday, with a minute's silence to be observed at 11:00 GMT.
The Dean of Jersey, the Very Reverend Mike Keirle, is due to lead a vigil service for islanders to attend at the Town Church at 18:00 on Wednesday.
Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq said the appeal would help "meet the needs of those individuals as they arise in the coming days".
The fund will close on Friday, December 23, with more information on how to donate to be made available soon.
Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said islanders were "really overwhelmed" by the tragedies.
"The wider community of Jersey has been immensely shocked and saddened by the events of this week," she told a press conference.
"But I think people wanted to step up and support members of the community… we have offers of support from all sides.
"We are really overwhelmed and want to channel those efforts in the best way we can."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.