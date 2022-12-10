Three killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
At least three people have died after an explosion at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey.
There are about 12 people missing after the collapse of the building. Two people who were in hospital earlier have been released and one other person is receiving treatment.
Searches will continue throughout the night, the island's Chief of Police Robin Smith said.
He said the site at Pier Road was a "scene of complete devastation".
Mr Smith said: "There are a number of working hypotheses" as to what happened but warned people "not to speculate".
He added: "Thankfully these circumstances are very rare but nevertheless they are of deep concern to communities."
Paul Brown, Chief Fire Officer, said: "The plan is we will continue searching. Teams will be working all night and they will not stop."
He added: "The primary challenge is the fact that we have a dangerous structure that has collapsed.
"Anything that we do, or do in the wrong way, may then jeopardise the chance of survival of anyone who might be rescued."
Witnesses spoke of the ground being shaken by the force of the explosion.
Daniel Hunt, 19, from St Helier, tweeted pictures of the fire from his flat.
He said: "Everything shook, my windows were shaking, the whole room shook.
"You could feel the shockwave through your bedroom almost.
"In the moment you think, what was that?"
The government has repurposed its Covid helpline for those who need support following the incident.
