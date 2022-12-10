Three killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
- Published
At least three people have died after an explosion at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey.
There are about 12 people missing after the collapse of the building. Two people who were in hospital earlier have been released and one other person is receiving treatment.
Searches will continue throughout the night, the island's Chief of Police Robin Smith said.
He said the site at Pier Road was a "scene of complete devastation".
Mr Smith said "there are a number of working hypotheses" as to what happened but warned people "not to speculate".
He added: "Thankfully these circumstances are very rare but nevertheless they are of deep concern to communities."
Paul Brown, Chief Fire Officer, said: "The plan is we will continue searching. Teams will be working all night and they will not stop."
He added: "The primary challenge is the fact that we have a dangerous structure that has collapsed.
"Anything that we do, or do in the wrong way, may then jeopardise the chance of survival of anyone who might be rescued."
Witnesses spoke of the ground being shaken by the force of the explosion.
Daniel Hunt, 19, from St Helier, tweeted pictures of the fire from his flat.
He said: "Everything shook, my windows were shaking, the whole room shook.
"You could feel the shockwave through your bedroom almost.
"In the moment you think, what was that?"
The government has repurposed its Covid helpline for those who need support following the incident.
Jersey's gas supplier, Island Energy, said it was working with the fire service to understand what happened.
It was earlier confirmed the fire service had attended the scene on Friday night after the smell of gas was reported.
The chief fire officer was asked if the call on Friday had anything to do with the cause of the explosion.
Mr Brown said: "I will give you an answer to that but what I'd like to do for the moment is focus on the emergency response, talk to my colleagues and consider those bits that are subject to investigation and make sure I don't tell you something that I need to tell someone else first."
The Government of Jersey said specialist teams from the UK had arrived to support local crews in the search for survivors.
The South West Hazardous Area Response Team has arrived on the island, alongside an Urban Search and Rescue Team from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service.
A Chinook helicopter, typically used for military operations, was due to bring specialist equipment to the island, the Government of Jersey said.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore said it was an "unimaginable tragedy".
She said residents displaced by the blast were being found somewhere to stay.
"This is going to take some days and we will keep everyone updated and fully informed, and we will do our very best to ensure everybody is properly looked after," Ms Moore added.
The incident caps a tragic week for Jersey after three fishermen were lost after a collision on Thursday.
Ms Moore said: "We must call on the collective strength of the island community."
