Jersey explosion: Large part of St Helier closed off
- Published
A large area in St Helier has been cordoned off after reports of an explosion in the early hours.
Jersey police are dealing with the incident and have closed Pier Road, Pier Road car park and South Hill.
People across the island have reported hearing a loud bang and a large plume of smoke can be seen.
Shattered glass and debris has been seen across commercial buildings and St Helier harbour.
Jersey Fire and Rescue said: "We're continuing to respond to an incident at residential properties on Pier Road, St Helier.
"The fire has been put out, but emergency services are still carrying out significant work."
BBC Jersey reporter Chris Craddock, who was nearby, said: "You could see glass, you could see rocks, you could see stones strewn across the area both on the pavement and on the road.
"Police have cordoned off the area and are diverting traffic."
Some residents have been taken to St Helier Town Hall.
The police have asked people to avoid the area and Fort Regent has said it is closed.
