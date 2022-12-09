Jersey search teams regroup after fishing boat sinking
Search teams are regrouping after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Jersey.
The captain and two crew members of the L'Ecume II are missing after it collided with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 05.30 GMT on Thursday.
An uncrewed search vehicle was used to try to examine the fishing boat that sank in about 131ft (40m) of water.
Jersey Coastguard said it would "consider the findings of the search" before deciding how to proceed.
The captain of the fishing vessel was named as experienced and respected fisherman Michael Michieli, the owner of L'Ecume II.
Local fishing vessels, RNLI lifeboats, two French rescue helicopters and a French naval plane were among those involved in the search off the west coast of Jersey on Thursday.
Condor Ferries confirmed its freight ship Commodore Goodwill had been involved in a collision with a fishing boat.
The company said it would fully comply with any investigations into the incident.
The vessel, which was carrying five passengers and 24 crew, was sailing from Guernsey to Jersey when the incident occurred.
Commercial shipping has been rerouted to avoid the search area.
Freight truck driver Richard Henry was a passenger on the Goodwill and said he felt a bang and the ferry moved.
"I heard five big long blasts on the horn and then literally not a minute later we felt a big thud from the boat collision," he said.
"The captain was on it straight away saying 'This is not a drill, all crew to boats'."
