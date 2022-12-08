Jersey fishing boat believed to have sunk after collision
- Published
A Jersey fishing vessel is "believed to have sunk" after a collision with a ferry at about 05:30 GMT, Ports of Jersey has said.
RNLI lifeboats from Jersey and Guernsey, a French naval aircraft and two rescue helicopters are involved in the search.
Ports said a "large number of local fishing vessels" were also searching.
Condor Ferries confirmed its vessel the Commodore Goodwill had been involved in the incident.
CEO John Napton said that the "master remains in full command of the vessel", which was carrying five passengers and 24 crew members and docked in Elizabeth Harbour.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.