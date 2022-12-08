Jersey fishing boat believed to have sunk after collision
A Jersey fishing vessel is believed to have sunk after a collision with a ferry off the coast of Jersey.
Ports of Jersey could not confirm the number of fishermen missing, but said a "major search operation" was ongoing following the collision at 05:30 GMT.
RNLI lifeboats from Jersey and Guernsey, a French naval aircraft and two rescue helicopters are involved in the search.
Ports said a "large number of local fishing vessels" were also searching.
Condor Ferries confirmed its vessel the Commodore Goodwill had been involved in the incident.
CEO John Napton said that the "master remains in full command of the vessel", which was carrying five passengers and 24 crew members.
The freight vessel was sailing from Guernsey to Jersey when the incident occurred - it had been due to dock at 06:00 but arrived in St Helier's Elizabeth Harbour at 08:49.
