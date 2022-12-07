Jersey children set to get more than 1,000 Christmas gifts
More than 1,000 Christmas gifts have been donated for children in Jersey.
They will be distributed to children's charities ahead of the festivities.
As part of the total on Monday, about 500 gifts, from islanders and businesses, were donated to Children's Social Care Services.
Deputy Inna Gardiner, children and education minister, said the gifts would ensure young people - supported by services and charities - "feel the magic of Christmas".
She said: "Christmas can be a difficult time for some children, young people and families and this toy appeal is a powerful reminder of the fantastic and generous community we have in Jersey."
Cheyenne O'Connor, charity fundraiser, said she was "overwhelmed by the generosity of islanders and many businesses".
