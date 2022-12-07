Jersey to Amsterdam flights launched by EasyJet
- Published
EasyJet is launching a new summer route between Jersey and Amsterdam and a new daily early morning service from Jersey to Gatwick.
The Amsterdam route, starting on 1 April 2023 on Tuesdays and Saturdays, has been welcomed by Jersey officials as a "major milestone".
The new morning departure to Gatwick means there will be five daily flights between Jersey and London from April.
EasyJet said the new route would "further strengthen our network".
Matt Thomas, Ports of Jersey's chief executive, said: "This new route is a major milestone for Jersey's connectivity, providing direct access for islanders to the wonderful city of Amsterdam and a global travel hub."
Deputy Kirsten Morel, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said the new route would "encourage investment and support our efforts to create an attractive and dynamic retail and tourism sector".
The new route will join existing services from Jersey to London Gatwick, London Luton, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow as well as summer routes to Edinburgh and Belfast.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.