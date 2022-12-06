People struggling with cost of living, survey finds
A survey of more than 1,000 islanders shows people are struggling to cope with the cost of living.
About 40% of households surveyed said they thought their financial situation had got worse over the last year - with almost a quarter struggling to cope.
Almost 1,200 people completed the questionnaire from Statistics Jersey.
The Opinions and Lifestyle Survey collects information every year across a range of topics, including personal finances, wellbeing and employment.
The survey showed the households struggling most financially were those with children and single parents were finding it hardest.
The proportion of householders who thought their financial situation had worsened over the last year had increased by 10% in the last five years.
Going without
The survey also showed a shortage of money had led many households to sacrifice items and services over the last year.
One in five households had gone without heating, while more than 20% of adults had not bought new clothes.
Half of the adults surveyed said the cost of the dentist had stopped them from going to appointments, and 41% said it had prevented them from going to the GP.
