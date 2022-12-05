Jersey care rates increased by 12% above inflation
The government has increased the long term care benefits by 12%, above the current rate of inflation.
It agreed the weekly rise to recognise the "additional cost pressures" care providers have experienced in 2022.
The increase will benefit islanders living in a care home or receiving care at their home.
The Minister for Social Security Deputy Elaine Millar said its long term care scheme needed to support islanders with the cost of their care.
She said: "I believe we have a Long-Term Care scheme that the Island can be proud of, but it is vital that we recognise the increased pressures being felt right now by care providers and Islanders who are using the scheme.
"This unprecedented increase in Long-Term care benefit values and the associated market review is an important first step in implementing the commitment I have made to review the Long-Term Care scheme."
Ministers are set to launch a review of the care home industry for the island, responding to recommendations made by the Jersey Care Commission.
The Minister for Health and Social Services Deputy Karen Wilson said the government should do more to support the island's care sector.
She said: "The Jersey Care Commission's recently published report highlighted the need for Government to do more to support the care sector - in recognition of the vital work it does for our community.
"The commissioning of a market review of the home care market is an essential step to ensure that the Island has a sustainable and equitable care market and we both look forward to working with the sector over the coming months."
