Thousands expected at Jersey Christmas tree festival
- Published
More than a thousand people are expected to visit Jersey's Christmas Tree Festival.
The event was launched on Sunday morning by the Dean of Jersey, who held a service at St Peter's Church.
Many of the trees showcase the work of charities or can be adorned with messages to help people remember loved ones.
Organisers Michael Oliver and Mary Killmister said they hoped visitors would enjoy the festive atmosphere.
Mr Oliver said: "Hopefully we'll get in excess of one or two thousand people and they are always very excited to come and enjoy the festival."
Ms Killmister added: It really just brings the meaning of Christmas together, coming in here feeling the beautiful atmosphere of the church itself."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.