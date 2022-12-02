France to supply Jersey supermarket with eggs
- Published
A supermarket has found an alternative supply of eggs as a shortage in the UK has led to empty shelves and rising prices in Jersey.
The shortage is due to bird flu and increased production costs for farmers.
The Channel Islands Co-op has agreed a new supply chain with French supermarket Carrefour.
Chief executive Mark Cox said the new supply would bring more eggs into the island in the next week.
"We are conscious that we've got a busy period coming up for Christmas and what we wanted to do was to make sure that there weren't any gaps, so we bought a consignment through our partnership with Carrefour and France so that'll arrive into the island next week and hopefully just relieve some of that pressure on the supply here," he said.
Mr Cox said the issues were also putting pressure on Jersey producers.
He said: "Customers across various different retail outlets in the island will have seen that they are in short supply and it's put pressure on the local producers as well where they're trying to increase supply to meet that gap.
"There's certainly not enough coming through at the moment, we're working where we can, our partnership with Carrefour allows us to do that."
