Mobile mast emissions 'well below' public safety limits
Mobile mast emissions in Jersey were found to be "well below" public safety limits, an independent report found.
The Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority commissioned the audit in September, testing 16 sites across the island.
The sites in urban and rural locations were "well below the safety limits for the public advised by internationally recognised standards".
Senior Case Officer Sarah Price said sites remained safe to islanders.
She said it was "imperative" to monitor emissions to give island residents "peace of mind".
The standards are set by the International Commission for Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), endorsed by the World Health Organisation and followed within the EU and other regions to measure the safety of radio-frequency emissions.
The audit found emissions remained "within internationally recognised safe levels" for islanders.
Ms Price said: "The Authority takes comfort in the latest results, and I would like to thank the operators for their cooperation with this project and thank them for ensuring their sites comply with ICNIRP guidelines. The Authority will continue to monitor selected sites on an annual basis."
