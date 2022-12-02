Jersey's James Thompson's Oceans & Emotions exhibition opens
An art exhibition aims to get more people talking about mental health.
In 2020, James Thompson had a skiing accident which left him paralysed from the shoulders down.
He said "over the years" he had had mental health issues and he was "incredibly proud of this project".
The Oceans & Emotions exhibition will be at Greve de Lecq Barracks on Saturday and Sunday between 10:00-17:00 GMT and entry is free.
Mr Thompson said: "Over the years I have suffered with anxiety and depression. I found many ways that helped either calm my anxiety or improve my mood or at times just distract me. The ocean is one of these ways.
"I'm from Jersey and for as long as I can remember I liked looking at the sea, being near it or in it. It always produced positive feelings for me.
"When I'm taking photos I want to match that feeling so the two often go hand in hand."
The images in the exhibition are designed to "examine different mental states" and encourage people to talk about mental health.
"Being able to help understand emotions was always the purpose of this project and I hope it can do that for others."
"Photography is becoming increasingly digital with social media and there is still something special about seeing printed work in person. Especially when it is next to the sea."
