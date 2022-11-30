Jersey government told to deal with vacant homes issues
Jersey's government has been given six recommendations in an action plan to tackle the issue of vacant homes.
In the Action on Vacant Properties report, Housing Minister David Warr said making better use of homes available was "vital".
Actions include gathering information and making use of it to get homes "back into use as quickly as possible".
The plan also said compulsory purchase of vacant homes "may be pursued where all other options have been exhausted".
The last census in 2021 said at that time about 4,000 out of some 48,600 private dwellings were identified as vacant - just over 8% of the total housing stock.
Deputy Warr said the actions to deal with the rate of non-occupancy included:
- Collecting anonymous vacancy data through parish rate declarations, and later being able to collect such data formally
- Allowing residents to report homes believed vacant or in a very poor condition which may be harming the environment
- Working with States environment leaders to manage land condition and make better use of existing homes
- Helping the Receiver General identify vacant and ownerless properties and bring them back into active use
- Supporting States bodies to purchase and redevelop vacant properties
- Establishing an Empty Homes Service to provide advice, monitor and analyse demand and policy development
Deputy Warr said the plan "also highlights that compulsory purchase action for vacant homes may be pursued, where all other options have been exhausted and the public interest in acquiring a given property can be proven".
He said: "It is absolutely clear that making better use of the homes we already have in the island is vital.
"While there is no easy one-size fits all solution, I have every confidence that... these actions will make a positive difference."
