Jersey government told to improve information to public
- Published
Jersey's government has been given nearly 40 recommendations on improving information it provides to residents.
Good communication "is in all of our interests", the Engagement and Information Improvement Report found.
The 37 recommendations include a fuller record of discussions by the Council of Ministers in the public domain.
It also said ministerial decisions should be published on the government's website within three days with "simple explanations" of how they were made.
The report was compiled by the island's chief statistician and the director of communications.
In the reports foreword, Assistant Chief Minister for Communications Lucy Stephenson said: "Good communication by government, both internally and externally, is in all of our interests.
"Not only does it ensure islanders know how public money is being spent and how decisions are being taken in their name, but it ensures the government can be held to account, facilitates discussion, drives improvements, and ensures that people are informed and able to influence policy at all levels."
She added that it touched "on every department and portfolio" and voters "made it clear during the election campaign that they wanted greater transparency, accessibility and accountability and now it's time for us to deliver that".
Earlier this year, the island comptroller said that many public bodies in Jersey had improved in annual report publishing.
