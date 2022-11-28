Jersey charity sends Christmas aid to Romania and Ukraine
- Published
A Jersey charity has raised £5,000 in extra funding to help people in poverty in Romania.
Mustard Seed received more than £24,000 in donations for its Christmas Appeal along with more than 3,000 shoeboxes full of aid.
Monetary donations and shoeboxes filled with food, clothes and other items will also be used to aid those in Ukraine.
Rose Helie from the charity said its partner organisations in Romania will direct the aid to the right places.
"I am leaving that to those trusted lieutenant's to make the decisions, they have actually been over the border into Ukraine, they've been to the refugee camps. They know exactly where the need is and they can compare it with the need of their own people," she said.
Ms Helie added the amount of boxes had risen to "3,047, up by about 60, 70 on last year, which is incredible," and more than 300 boxes had been packaged "specifically for adults in Ukraine, and that has obviously made a big difference".
