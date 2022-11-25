Woman arrested by Jersey police after man suffers stab wounds
- Published
Police have arrested a woman after a man suffered stab wounds in Jersey.
The suspected stabbing took place at a home on Roseville Street on Friday afternoon, the States of Jersey Police said.
Officers said the male victim, who is known to the woman, was taken to hospital in a stable condition
A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault, a police statement said.
"It is believed that both parties are known to each other," officers said. "The investigation continues."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.