Jersey's Christmas parade called off due to bad weather
- Published
Jersey's Christmas lights switch-on parade has been cancelled due to "adverse weather".
The Parish of St Helier had already moved the event to this Thursday following last week's rain.
But having "reviewed the weather forecast", it said it would be "unsafe" to go ahead at Weighbridge Place.
The Met Office has forecast a "band of heavy rain and strong winds" on Thursday.
Connor Burgher, town centre manager, said it had been a "tough decision" but encouraged visitors to enjoy the lights - which will still be turned on - as well as the Christmas Market and hospitality.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.