Hundreds of responses to Jersey assisted dying service consultation
Hundreds of islanders have given their thoughts on how an assisted dying service could be delivered in Jersey.
Since 17 October, more than 350 responses have been lodged in the public consultation.
The process continues with the final public meeting between 10:00-12:00 GMT at St Clement's Parish Hall, with booking through Eventbrite essential.
Islanders can comment online until 14 January.
In November 2021, the States Assembly agreed in principle to plan for an assisted dying service for Jersey residents who are aged over 18, and met a set of specific criteria.
The first phase of public engagement took place in spring 2022.
A number of in-person events have been held during the 12-week public consultation.
Islanders can still submit comments in a number of ways - including by completing an online survey or by commenting on social media.
Proposals for an assisted dying service are due to be lodged early in 2023 with the debate on legislation expected to take place in the spring.
