Jersey charities urged to apply for a share of £100,000
- Published
Charities in Jersey are being urged to apply for a share of £100,000.
The money was raised when more than 1,000 people took part in the Island Walk in June.
The walk has been one of Jersey's largest one-day fundraising events for more than 30 years.
Trustees said they were keen to see applications from a wide range of charitable organisations in order to ensure the money raised has the most impact.
Robert Syvret, chair of the TMF Island Walk Trustees, said he was "incredibly proud" of the Island Walk's legacy.
He added: "Nearly £2.7m has been raised by islanders who have taken on their own personal walking challenge, whether that's the full course or the shorter distance. Every step is an achievement as every penny raised has helped around 180 local charities."
The walkers circumnavigate the entire 48.1 miles of the island's coastline and organisers say every penny raised goes directly to the chosen local charities.
Participants can complete the full course, but more than half of participants opt for the relay team or the Lieutenant Governor's walk, which allows walkers to complete the full course over four years.
The main beneficiaries from the 2022 walk were: Age Concern, the JSPCA, and Centre Point.
Six other charities received smaller amounts of money: Durrell, Autism Jersey, Freedom Church, Jersey National park, Trees for Life and Millis.
The Scouts, Girl Guides and Rotary Club de la Manche also received some funds in recognition of their help in running the event.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.