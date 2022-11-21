Chairman appointed to establish Jersey Health and Care Board
A chairman has been appointed to establish a new Health and Care Board in Jersey, the government has said.
Prof Hugo Mascie-Taylor is in the role for 12 months to advise Health Minister Karen Wilson on the terms of reference for the board.
The board will oversee the Health and Community Services Department improve "the quality and safety of its services", the government said.
The professor said he would work "to drive improvement... and transparency".
Deputy Karen Wilson said Prof Mascie-Taylor would "oversee the work of the turnaround team and a reform of the department's clinical governance arrangements".
"Perhaps most importantly, Professor Mascie-Taylor will set clear expectations about the department's culture, value, and behaviours by working with staff and patients to achieve an inclusive, collaborative, caring, and innovative environment in which to be cared for and work in," she added.
The professor said he was "delighted and privileged to be appointed" and to work with staff "to put in place the key structures, processes, culture and behaviours necessary to drive improvement, openness and transparency".
"This will enable patients and carers in Jersey to be assured that the quality and safety of the care they receive compares favourably with other health systems elsewhere in the world," he said.
The Health and Community Services Department Board had been disbanded as a result, the government said.
