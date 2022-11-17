Jersey house prices rise by 13% compared to 2021

House prices have risen by 13% compared to the same period last year

House prices in Jersey have risen by 13% since 2021, a report from Statistics Jersey has revealed.

The house price report for the third quarter of 2022 showed the increase from the same period of 2021 and added prices had increased by 3% since quarter two of this year.

It measures the combined average price of one and two bed flats with two to four bedroom houses.

The number of transactions increased by 5% compared to quarter two.

The Statistics Jersey report also found on a rolling four-quarter basis, advertised private sector rent prices were up by 2% during the year ending quarter three 2022 compared with the year ending quarter two 2022.

