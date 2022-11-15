Jersey's health department increases temporary staff levels
The number of temporary staff recruited by Jersey's health department has nearly doubled in two years, official figures have shown.
Locums are used to cover staff vacancies, as well as absence due to sickness and annual leave.
In response to a written question, the government said 153 locum staff had been brought in as of 31 October.
It is nearly double the 81 staff recruited in all of 2020, the figures show.
Last year, there were 123 locum workers recruited by the health department.
Separate figures showing the number of agency nurses and allied health professionals are due to be released on 21 November.
