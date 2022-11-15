Public invited to question Jersey ministers over new hospital plans
Islanders are invited to attend a question and answer session with States ministers on Jersey's new hospital.
It comes after a review into plans for a single site location at Overdale found it was no longer affordable.
The report suggested renovating the current hospital at Gloucester Street and adding extra facilities at Kensington Place and Overdale.
The information session will be streamed on the government's social media sites from 19:00 GMT.
To attend in person at the States studios, phone 440800 or email ourhospital@gov.je to book a seat.
