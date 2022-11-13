Remembrance Sunday: Services held in the Channel Islands
Services marking Remembrance Sunday have been held across the Channel Islands.
Commemorations have taken place in Jersey and Guernsey, in areas such as St Ouen and Castle Cornet.
The Channel Islands joined the rest of the UK in falling silent for two minutes to pay respects to those who died in past conflicts.
Parades and marches were also held as well as guns fired in a special ceremony.
Jersey's Lieutenant Governor Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd said: "Wearing our poppies with pride is an opportunity for us all to say very simply we will not forget, and thank you.
"We salute the fallen and the veterans this weekend."
