Jersey General Hospital: Parade entrance reopens after two years
- Published
One of the entrances at Jersey General Hospital, which was closed for more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, has reopened.
The Parade will be open from 07:00 to 20:00 every day after a review of the current data on coronavirus and flu cases.
The Gwyneth Huelin rear entrance is also open as usual, bosses confirmed.
Patrick Armstrong, medical director for health and community services, said it was "welcome news for patients".
However, he warned against complacency, adding: "Islanders who come to the hospital for any reason have a critical role to play in ensuring that a healthy environment is maintained."
Mr Armstrong said visitors must continue to wear a mask when visiting the hospital, and health professionals would keep a "close eye on Covid activity".
