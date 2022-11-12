Islanders in Jersey urged to renew passports
- Published
Islanders with a passport due for renewal in 2023 are being urged to act now, Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) said.
Officials want people to avoid the peak renewal period between March and August, when applications often double.
People in Jersey are being urged to take advantage of the quieter winter period to get their applications in ahead of time.
The average waiting time on a new passport is up to four weeks.
Islanders can visit the States of Jersey's website for more information.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.