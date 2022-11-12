Islanders in Jersey urged to renew passports

A photo of a passport
The peak renewal period is between March and August

Islanders with a passport due for renewal in 2023 are being urged to act now, Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) said.

Officials want people to avoid the peak renewal period between March and August, when applications often double.

People in Jersey are being urged to take advantage of the quieter winter period to get their applications in ahead of time.

The average waiting time on a new passport is up to four weeks.

Islanders can visit the States of Jersey's website for more information.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.