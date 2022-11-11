Hosepipe ban lifted in Jersey after 'exceptionally wet' start to November
Jersey's hosepipe ban has been lifted after heavy rain restocked reservoirs.
Jersey Water brought in the ban - the first since 2003 - at the end of August following an extremely hot and dry summer.
The firm said November's "exceptionally wet start" meant reservoirs were now 72% full - but warned there could be further restrictions in the spring.
It said the desalination plant, which makes drinking water from the sea, would be switched off.
Jersey Water added water levels were now above the 10-year average.
Helier Smith, chief executive at Jersey Water, said restrictions combined with desalination meant the firm had been able to "conserve resources" over the summer.
He said: "It is now the right time to lift the restrictions as the effects of the hosepipe ban are much lower during the winter due to less garden watering taking place.
"However, we must remain mindful of the need to preserve water resources by not wasting water as our reservoir levels continue to recover.
"Current forecasts suggest that the winter will be drier than normal and with groundwater sources depleted during the drought, there is the real risk of the need for further restrictions in the spring and summer should resources not fully recover or if there are further periods of hot weather or drought."
The desalination plant, which had been in continuous use since 1 August, produced 497,539 million litres of fresh water.
Elsewhere, in Guernsey, islanders could face water restrictions this winter as reserves fall to their lowest level this year.
