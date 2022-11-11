Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday Jersey events
A series of commemorative events will be held over the weekend of remembrance.
People of Jersey will gather at the Cenotaph in St Helier on Friday at 11:00 GMT to observe the two minute silence, which will be followed by a service to mark Armistice Day.
Later at 16:30, Falkland veterans will meet at the Cenotaph for a blessing of commemorative benches.
On Saturday and Sunday there will be further events on the island.
The commemorative benches being blessed on Friday were produced to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands.
Funds were raised by Falklands veterans to commission their production.
On Saturday 12 November there will be a 100 year Celebration Service at St Thomas Church for the Jersey Branch of the Royal British Legion.
His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, the Bailiff and the Chief Minister will be present for the event at 20:00, Jersey's government said.
The Remembrance Sunday Service will be held at the Cenotaph at 11:00, which will also be marked by a two minute national silence.
The Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq said: "There are a number of occasions over the coming days where we will have the opportunity to gather together and remember those who gave their lives in the service of their country.
"2022 has been a momentous year where we have seen Jersey-based regular and reserve soldiers and Jersey Veterans come out in numbers to support important events. This is our opportunity to show our respect for them and those that went before them."
