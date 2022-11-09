Jersey States and public bodies improve annual reports
Many public bodies in Jersey have improved in annual report publishing.
Island comptroller Lynn Pamment said two-thirds of reports in 2021 by the States and 37 States-established or States-controlled entities had followed more best practice guidelines.
She said 66% of the reports' overall content was classed as fair or good, compared to 43% in 2020.
About 75% also set out information on performance, accountability and finances where relevant, she added.
This compared to just over half in 2020, Ms Pamment said.
However, the comptroller and auditor general's office also found that progress "in respect of accountability and sustainability reporting has been slower".
Ms Pamment said more than 40% of accountability reports were "still poor or very poor compared to best practice".
She said, in particular, more than 70% of remuneration and staff reporting, including disclosure of directors' pay and directors' interests, fell below best practice, and just under half made no reference to climate issues.
Ms Pamment said she was "pleased with the improvements" but she was also encouraging organisations to "to consider the issues raised in ... good practice guides and [to] continue to make further improvements".
