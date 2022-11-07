Tributes pour in for Jersey occupation hero Bob Le Sueur
Tributes have poured in for Bob Le Sueur, a hero during the Nazi occupation of Jersey in World War Two.
The historian, who died on Saturday aged 102, was best known for saving many escaped Russian slave labourers during the occupation.
His friend Chris Stone said he was an "incredibly generous person" who spent his life helping others.
Mr Stone, of BBC Radio Jersey, helped him write his wartime memoir "Growing Up Fast", which was published in 2020.
"He was a man of honour, of great integrity, and great good manners, until his legs failed he always insisted on standing if a woman entered the room, and he was always carefully shaved and always combed his hair," said Mr Stone.
"It was one of the privileges of my life to have had him as a friend, and I will miss him very much."
He said Mr Le Sueur was "a well-known teacher, a long time member of the Societe Jersiaise, and one of Jersey's oldest people" who was "far too self effacing ever to consider what he did [during the occupation] was brave".
"If you described him as a hero he would fix you with an icy stare and tell you that he was absolutely not a hero, he was just doing what he could to help people who were in need, and did so carefully enough not to be caught," Mr Stone said.
Historian Ian Ronayne remembered Mr Le Sueur as someone with invaluable memories to share.
He said: "For any author or any TV producer, or radio producer wanting to know about the occupation in latter years would have would have sought out Bob and Bob would share the memories with them, so I think that's a very incredible resource he left the island."
President of Societe Jersiaise Nicky Westwood said he was "very admired" by islanders.
"If someone came to me and said, 'Who can come and talk to us about the occupation?', then Bob would be the person I'd send them to, we're all going to miss him very much," she said.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore remembered Mr Le Sueur in a social media post, saying "every person fortunate to meet or know Bob Le Sueur knew what a humble yet great islander we had amongst us".
Minister for External Relations Philip Ozouf, said: "So very sad to learn of Bob Le Sueur MBE's passing aged 102, amongst his many contributions was the assistance he gave to escaped Russian prisoners-of-war.
"His formidable intellect, wisdom, charm and humour inspired and helped many, he will be sadly missed."
