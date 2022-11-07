Bootcamp launched for digital entrepreneurs in Jersey
- Published
A tech start-up bootcamp is being launched to help entrepreneurs in Jersey develop digital business ideas.
The programme has been launched by Digital Jersey, a government-backed economic development agency dedicated to the growth of the digital sector.
It will work in collaboration with three Jersey firms, PwC, JT and Tekex.
The aim is to help digital entrepreneurs develop, launch and scale a tech business idea without financial limitations.
Digital Jersey CEO Tony Moretta said: "There has never been a better time for entrepreneurs to harness the fast-moving technological environment and to solve problems and create opportunities for Jersey's economy and society."
The bootcamp will run for 12 weeks, starting in January 2023. Digital entrepreneurs have until 30 November to apply.
Five tech founders or businesses will be recruited and the successful applicants will be given a personal mentor, tailored to their idea or business and will have access to a variety of experts.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.