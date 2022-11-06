WW2 Jersey islander who saved slaves dies aged 102
- Published
Historian Bob Le Sueur, who lived in Jersey when it was occupied by German troops in World War Two, has died aged 102.
During the Occupation he saved the lives of many escaped Russian slave labourers.
He was awarded a gold watch by the Soviet Union after the war and made an MBE at Buckingham Palace.
As an older man he travelled widely which, he said, made him even more grateful for the lives he had saved.
He said: "At every stage of every journey I was meeting people and I came to the conclusion that the world is overflowing with wonderful people and there are far more positive people than negative ones."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.