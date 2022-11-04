Bonfire night event postponed due to weather in Jersey
A Jersey bonfire night event in St Martin has been postponed due to the weather forecast.
The St Martins Bonfire Committee announced it had cancelled its annual event set to take place on Saturday evening due to forecast high winds.
It said the wind could cause a fire risk from the bonfire and fireworks, and that the "extremely muddy" car parks could cause parking problems.
The event has been rescheduled for 12 November at 18:00 GMT.
